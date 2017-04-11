Fife kids fundraising for international camp

A group of Levenmouth children are taking part in a series of fundraisers in a bid to take part in an international youth camp in Germany.

The nine children, all aged between 12 and 18, are raising funds to visit Breisach as representatives of Levenmouth Twinning Association, meeting children from Bruges in France, Polanco in Spain, and Umkirch in Germany.

The group took part in a bag packing fundraiser at Sainsburys on Saturday and are doing a sponsored walk this weekend, in the hope of raising £6500 – the cost for ten children and two adults to attend the camp.

Viki Brisland, one of the youth leaders, explained what the group would be doing during the camp.

“Last year there was an environmental theme,” she said, “and this year it is musical theatre.

“We will go over and be taking part in some amateur dramatics between the four countries.

“At the end we’ll put on a show.

“A lot of the children are doing drama so this gives them a different experience.

“This will give the children new experiences that they otherwise would not get.

“They are enthusiastic about fundraising and they know you don’t get something for nothing.

“They are working so hard to raise the money to get this experience.”

As well as taking part in the walk, from Leven Promenade to Lundin Links Golf Club, the children are coming up with ideas to raise funds.

They have already planned a quiz night - on May 19 at Expressions School of Dance in Methil - and are trying to generate other fundraising ideas.

The camps are an annual event, with next year’s taking place in Scotland.

Ben Anderson (15), one of the children hoping to go to the youth camp, explained what he got out of last year’s trip.

“It was great,” he said. “It was really good to engage with people that I might not otherwise talk to from Scotland and to experience different cultures and meet other people who are in the same situation – all teenagers at school.

“It was great just to meet loads of new people.

“I just want to further friendships that I made last year and try different things.

“Going to Germany is going to offer me a completely different culture than what I experienced in France.”

There is still one place available for a child between 12 and 18, and, if they would like to get involved, they can do so by sending an email, explaining why they would like to go, to lmouthtwinningassociation@gmail.com.

If you would like to make a donation, or are a business who could donate a prize for their quiz night raffle, also email.