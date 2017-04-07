Fife man inspired to become DJ after friend’s death

The tragic death of his best friend inspired a Kirkcaldy man to follow his dream of becoming a DJ.

Jordan Clark (28), a former pupil at Kirkcaldy High School, has begun to make a name for himself as a Tech House/Techno DJ despite only starting to play in clubs last year.

But Jordan says he only built up the courage to try playing in front of people after his best friend passed away in February 2016.

He said: “I got my first set of decks aged 14. I used to do things around the house and wash neighbours’ cars every week and used the money to buy vinyl for playing on my turntables.

“I played in my bedroom and my mate’s garage for years.

“As I got older my best mate would always say that I should give it a go in clubs or trying to contact someone about getting a gig, but I always told him I was too nervous.”

But after his best friend sadly died, Jordan decided he had to take the plunge.

“I sold my car, bought a new set up and then did a few live streams on Facebook.

“Thousands of people were tuning in and enjoying my sets which gave me some confidence. I was thinking if only he could see this.

“Eventually, I thought ‘I’m going to do what he always said I should’.”

After successful stints at clubs in Fife and Edinburgh last year, Jordan is now the new Sunday night resident DJ at Truth in Leven and is also holding his own club night Technologic at the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy this Saturday.

But he says wherever he plays he will always spare a thought for his best friend.

“I get really anxious and stress myself out worrying about how my sets will go down, but then I think about what my friend said and it really inspires me and pushes me along.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be doing this at all.”