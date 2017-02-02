Fife music festival hits the right notes!

Fife Festival of Music, the annual musical extravaganza held throughout the Kingdom, struck up the first section of its three-part programme this week.

Choirs from dozens of Fife’s primary schools have been performing at venues in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and St Andrews in non competitive classes since Tuesday when the festival started.

Gateside Primary pupils get into tune. Pic by Dave Scott

And it will run until February 10 with a variety of voices, a plethora of piano and a bundlefull of brass on offer in both competitive and non competitive voice and instrument classes.

To broaden the appeal and raise awareness of the festival, now in its 37th year, since 2013 it has been split into three separate periods, with section B – workshops for young musicians – to take place in May, and period C – the community event, featuring music making for all ages – in November.

And organisers say this year’s packed programme in section A, supported by sponsors, donors and advertisers, has attracted entries of all abilities from far and wide around Fife.

Graeme Wilson, chairman of the festival, said: “More and more these days, we hear talk of the importance of music in our lives. Participating together, whether singing or playing, can bring joy and happiness to performers and listeners.

“Let’s hope that we never lose the special part of our existence that is music.”

And, with thousands of school pupils taking part as well as an ever-growing number of adults, community choirs and music groups, it doesn’t look likely in Fife!

For more information on Fife Festival of Music call (01592) 784256.