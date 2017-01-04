Fife pupils grow a fortune for local charities

Young people from twelve primary schools across Fife were challenged to grow £4 into a fortune in four weeks.

The 4 to Fortune challenge was created by Fife Council’s Economic Development Team to support primary six and seven pupils show their enterprising skills to become social entrepreneurs.

Youngsters from Pitcoudie Primary who took part in the event.

The programme provides young people with the resources and support to use their creative, team working and enterprising skills to develop their own company.

The young teams from schools including Pitcoudie, Balmullo and Kennoway, raised £3,350 from their various enterprise activities during November.

The teams were innovative and creative, designing Christmas cards and badges as well as organising events including cinema evenings, Christmas fairs and enterprise afternoons.

As part of the Culture of Enterprise Framework, 4 to Fortune supports the outcomes of the Curriculum for Excellence and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) initiative, to stimulate and grow future talent.

Pupils from Kennoway Primary who took part in the challenge

A Dragon’s Den event will be held in February to showcase the successes of the young people as they investigate opportunities to create their own school-based social enterprises. Any success the social enterprise companies create will remain with the schools, and the young teams have been working with their teachers to identify worthy causes in their communities that they want to support. By supporting the communities that they live in, the young people themselves become social entrepreneurs.

Arden House Nursing Home, Food Bank and Cancer Research are a few of the organisations that have been supported by the teams already.

Pamela Stevenson, lead officer for Economic Development at Fife Council, said: “4 to Fortune is a great way for young people to create their own social enterprises. All the teams have shown how enterprising they are to raise such an great amount for their community.”