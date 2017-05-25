Fife supermarket boss puts best foot forward for charity

What started off as a hobby has turned into an annual charity sponsored walk for Brian Dunsire, manager of Burntisland’s Co-op and a group of his friends.

And, over the past six years Brian (49), who lives in East Wemyss, has raised around £5000 for various local charities including Rachel House children’s hospice, Burntisland’s inclusive playpark, East Wemyss Primary School and this year’s beneficiary, Burntisland’s Wednesday Club which provides a social get-together and outings for pensioners in the town.

Brian at the cliffs at Elgol

Brian has just returned for a week’s walking on the beautiful Isle of Skye, taking in some of the country’s most beautiful views and enjoying the company of three of his pals at the same time.

“I only took up walking around 2010 through a friend of mine, and now it is our annual boys’ holiday which I combine as a fundraiser for local charites,” he explained.

“This was my sixth and, although this year’s walk was a bit shorter than our previous ones, it took in some stunning scenery and we had a great time.

“We did Skye from north to south back in 2013, so this year we decided to do a coastal route, around the cliffs and up over the Quiraing. taking in the Sligachan Glen.

Brian and friends

“We all have different levels of fitness, but we all managed this one quite comfortably.

“I usually only start training at the start of the year, and we always go around the same week in May, although the weather can be completely different each year.

“This year the weather was very mixed, from rain and mist to glorious sunshine.”

The walks have taken Brian and his mates around Scotland, including the West Highland Way, the Great Glen, Kintyre Way, the East Highland Way and Skye.

Quirang on Skye

“When I am walking and maybe it has been a long day or it is pouring rain, it is the thought of the people who I am raising the money for that keeps me going.

“We are really lucky in Fife that we have the beautiful Fife Coastal Path and Loch Leven on our doorstep, and that is where I do most of my practice walks to prepare me for this,” added Brian, who is married to Moira and has two teenage sons.

He has been manager at Burntisland Co-op for 18 months, and before that managed the store at Pentland Place in Kirkcaldy.

“We have already started planning for next year, although we may have to spread our next route, the Hebridean Way, over two years, as it is about 160 miles.

“It is a great way to keep fit and I think my wife looks forward to getting rid of me for a week each year!”

If you would like to donate, a collection bucket will be in the Burntisland shop until the end of the month.