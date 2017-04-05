Fife trampoline park delayed

A trampoline complex which was due to open this month has been delayed.

The new leisure facility was set to open at the end of April, potentially bringing around 25-35 jobs to the area.

The park will be based at Pentland Park in Glenrothes, at the old MFI building.

However, it is thought that the building will need some work before it can open its doors.

Xtreme trampoline park bosses have yet to confirm how long the opening has been delayed for.