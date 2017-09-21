Fife wedding venue applicants hope to build bridges too

The couple behind plans to create a wedding venue in the grounds of an historic country house have sought to allay fears voiced by nearby villagers.

Ian and Ruth Macallan, owners of 18th century Carphin House in Luthrie, have given assurances that if their plans get the go-ahead from Fife Council, there will be no fireworks, minimal traffic and Saturday-only events.

More than 50 objections have been lodged to the plans, which would see a purpose-designed venue built in the grounds.

A sign has also been erected at the foot of the access road from Lower Luthrie Farm urging villagers to oppose the idea.

The farm’s owners, AA and JI Arbuckle, who breed beef cattle, say that when Carphin House was in the hands of its previous owner they had to put up with significant noise and disruption when weddings were held in a marquee next to the house.

However, Ian and Ruth say that upsetting the neighbours is the last thing they intend to do.

The couple, who met at St Andrews University, are conservationists who left their jobs in London in order to pursue their dream of running a business that they say will significantly boost Fife’s economy and prove to be an asset in the local community.

“We can totally understand the concerns that have been raised,” said Ruth, whose background is in events management.

“But we want to allay people’s fears and would be more than happy to meet with them to put their minds at rest.

“Weddings would only be on Saturdays and guests would be transported in mini-buses, so there would only be an increase in traffic on Saturday mornings and Saturday evenings.

“And there would certainly not be any fireworks. As conservationists, we care deeply about the environment and animal welfare, so would ensure that livestock would not be disturbed.

“We’ve had five bat surveys done because we are so committed to protecting the local environment.

“We love it here and want to become part of the local community.”

Dating back to 1792, Carphin House – which was once owned by the Carnegie family – sits in 850 acres of land.