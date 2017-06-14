Fifer plans concert after battle with meningitis

An East Neuk man who almost died from meningitis has organised a concert to raise funds for charity.

Brian Craib (74) contracted the illness in April 2016 and spent six days in a coma. Now he plans to raise funds to support Meningitis Now.

St Monans Community Choir, which Brian set up with his wife Ruth, will be performing at St Monans Parish Church Hall on Saturday to support the charity.

Brian contracted the serious disease during a trip to Bremen to see his daughter and first became aware of symptoms on the flight home.

“I began to suffer funny effects and was getting strange headaches,” he said. “I was rushed to Victoria Hospital and was in a coma for six and a half days. It was looked upon as potentially fatal.

“When I woke I had no idea where I was but I saw something that said meningitis.

“I thought ‘oh, is that what happened’.

“I knew nothing about the disorder.”

Brian had been in a critical condition and the case was so serious that, unknown to him, his family were told that he might not survive.

He spent seven weeks in hospital, including three in intensive care, and now says that he has “never felt better”.

Brian added: “It’s been a tough journey, but now I’m doing well and delighted to be back doing what I love – conducting the choir.

“I know they’ll be in fine voice on the evening.”

Now that Brian has fully recovered from the illness, St Monans Community Choir will be performing and raising funds for Meningitis Now.

“My wife and I started the community choir as an offshoot of the arts festival and we have featured a charity of the year that we raise money for. And my wife chose Meningitis Now.

“It felt important to give something back to the charity who work so hard to combat this devastating disease. The concert promises to be a great evening with a wide range of songs and we hope lots of people will join us and show their support.”

Amanda Harris, Scotland community fundraiser at Meningitis Now, said: “Thank you so much to Brian and everyone involved with this fantastic fundraising event.

“Their efforts will make a real difference to those who are at risk from meningitis and those whose lives have already been changed forever because of it.”

Tickets to the concert will cost £5. To purchase tickets call 01333 730741 or buy on the door on the evening.