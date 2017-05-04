Fifers in the frame to help new horror film

People from around Fife are helping to finance the latest horror film from masters of the genre, Dysart-based Hex Media.

Featuring the work of film-maker Lawrie Brewster and writer Sarah Daly, The Black Gloves, which has been filmed in locations including Kirkcaldy, Elie and Tentsmuir as well as the Scottish Highlands, is a 1940s inspired film noir in the style of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca, and is filmed in black and white.

Lawrie Brewster in action

It is the third feature-length horror offering from the talented duo who have already seen great success with previous films Lord of Tears and The Unkindness of Ravens.

Set deep in the Scottish highlands, The Black Gloves is the tale of a psychologist who suspects a terrifying conspiracy to unleash an unimaginable horror...

Dr Finn Galloway is a psychologist obsessed with the mysterious death of his young patient, and her belief in a strange and terrifying entity.

Determined to find answers, the doctor discovers a vital clue when he learns that once-famous ballerina Elisa Grey now lives in crippling fear of a similar character – the so-called Owlman. In the crumbling Baldurrock Estate, he finds the former ballerina hidden away, under the watchful eye of her sinister guardian, Lorena Velasco.

In the bleak isolation of the Scottish Highlands, he must battle against a force of unimaginable evil and a nightmare foe like no other.

The Black Gloves combines Brewster’s trademark spine-tingling horror with intense psychological suspense in a supernatural tale where one man must battle against a terrifying stalker as ancient as time itself.

It stars Macarena Gomez, a well known Spanish star of horror and fantasy films including Shrew’s Nest and Dagon; Jamie Scott- Gordon, who starred in The Unkindness of Ravens and Alexandra Nicole Hulme from Lord of Tears, both previous films produced by Brewster’s film company Hex Media.

And to ensure the film reaches the widest possible audience, Hex Media has launched a kickstarted funding site which people can pledge money to to help with post production and marketing costs.

It has already raised over £30,000 of its £50,000 target and Lawrie is hoping local people who enjoy good horror films will give generously.

“We really need the public’s help to complete our post-production and to market the film so that it can be seen by the widest audience possible,” he explained.

“We’ve used our own money, along with some help from our friends at Dark Dunes Productions to fund the shooting phase of our film. But now, to finish the post-production stage, we are seeking the help from the generous people of Fife and beyond.

“We care passionately about creating fresh, exciting, and, above all else original horror films, but because of this, we struggle to get mainstream funding.

“The only way that these unusual, risky films will get made is with the support of fans of the genre. So, we hope that as many people as possible will come on this crazy, exciting journey with us, and show the world that there is a hunger out there for more original, edgy content.

“In return for their support, we’ll continue to work hard to produce films that they will love to watch.

“They can rest assured that every penny we get we’ll match with our own blood, sweat and tears, as we work to make The Black Gloves the best film it can possibly be.”

Find out more at www.kickstarter.com/projects/lawriebrewster/the-black-gloves-feature-film-owlman-supernatural.