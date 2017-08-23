Fringe: Mikelangelo: Cave-Cohen-Waits ****

Mikelangelo: Cave-Cohen-Waits ****

Mikelangelo has been on my Fringe “to see’ list since I saw him on a gala preview show over three weeks ago, and again as he hosted the glorious late night cabaret, Sweatshop.

It was more than worth the wait.

With the songbooks of three craftsmen at his disposal, he curates a glorious hour of music.

It’s an hour away from the bustle of the Fringe – an hour to not only enjoy the songs but Mikelangelo’s own spin on them.

His voice is perfect for all three, and his presence on stage brings the stories and characters within them all the life.

There’s a bluesy Tower Of Song, an glorious, unaccompanied Hang On St Christopher, and a wonderful Hallelujah, to pick but three highlights.

But he saves the best for last.

A beautiful Dance Me Til The End Of Love saw Mikelangelo on accordion among the audience before leading us all downstairs and outside while singing the chorus.

It’s a neat way too of making folk stop and check as they pass by.

They’d be well advised to step inside.

That’s where the magic begins ...

