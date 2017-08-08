Fringe: Seance ****

Seance ****

Summerhall (Venue 26),

Seance, sSmmerhall

You enter the white shipping container to find two rows of old cinema seats, one either side of a long white table. You pick up a set of headphones.

And then the lights go out.

For the next 15 minutes, you are engulfed by darkness – a complete blackout.

Seance is one of the shortest shows on the Fringe, with performances on a loop, but it is one that really messes with your senses of what is happening. Or, what you think is happening ...

Before being plunged into darkness, you are asked to place your hands on the table.

Your hear commands, instructions and refusals – but the brilliant soundtrack blurs the lines between audio and live theatre, Without sight, it’s left to your imagination to work out what is real, and what isn’t.

It’s a disconcerting, intense experience, one some people may struggle with – there is no exit once the doors close, so this could be the longest 15 minutes of your life.

Glen Neath and David Rosenberg have curated a fascinating show – one which will have you talking long after the lights go up.

And, judging by the constant queues, this is a show everyone wants to see.

>> Seance, Summerhall (Venue 26), From 1.00p.m. Continual performances (Aug 7-26)

Ticket info at Ed Fringe