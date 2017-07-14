Fun for family at Fife gala day

There will be fun for the whole family in St Andrews this weekend.

The St Andrews Harbour Gala Day will take place on Saturday, from 11am-5pm.

There will be plenty to keep the children entertained, with a fair offering a number of attractions, while, for adults looking to relax, a beer tent will be providing beverages. Stalls will also be selling a variety of goods, as well as foods and drinks.

The event will also be hosting ‘White Wing’, a boat from the Scottish Fisheries Musem Boat Club, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

There will be a pre-gala social evening tonight (Friday) with vocalist Christina Mowatt performing a few songs at the marquee on East Sands at 8pm.