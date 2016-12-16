Fundraisers use the Force to help hospice

A host of sci-fi heroes dropped in to meet the kids at Rachel House, as the organisers of one of Scotland’s biggest conventions visited the hospice.

The Capital Sci-Fi Con last year raised almost £38,000 for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland, and are aiming to raise £50,000 next year.

Organisers visited Rachel House dressed up as an assortment of characters from the Star Wars Universe.

The convention first launched earlier this year at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Stadium, with collections raising funds for CHAS.

And the visitors at Rachel House all made their own costumes. Keith Armour, who has spearheaded the fundraising campaign, said the costumed heroes are always well received at the hospice.

“Everytime we go to Rachel House it’s amazing.

“The kids are just great.

“We came into hand out some passes to February’s event and one boy saw us and immediately started singing the Imperial March.

“There’s definitely something magical about this place. When you say the word ‘hospice’ people might associate that with doom and gloom, but nothing could be further from the truth here. Everyone joins in the fun.”

Laura Campbell, Community Fundraiser at CHAS said: “Keith and the rest of the Capital Sci-Fi Con crew are an extraordinary group of fundraisers.

“Not only are they on target to raise £50,000 for CHAS through Capital Sci-Fi Con 2017 – but they also make the time to visit families at Rachel House in full Star Wars cast costumes!

“The visit was brilliant and gave families at the hospice the chance to meet Chewie, a Stormtrooper and a Jedi.

“They all bring so much fun and energy, which creates a real buzz around the hospice.

“As soon as they all walk in in their costumes, the children’s faces just light up.

“At CHAS, we put a huge emphasis on creating experiences for families to spend quality time together to enable them to make treasured memories.”

The next Capital Sci-Fi Con takes place from 18-19 February 2017 at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh and is the only non-for-profit event of its kind with all profits going directly to CHAS.