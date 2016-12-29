Fundraising event honours Windygates’ Sandra

A fundraising event held in honour of a Windygates woman realised more than £4200 for The Sick Kids Foundation.

The event was staged in the Greig Institute in tribute to Sandra Philp, who passed away last year aged 59 after a battle with cancer.

The team that helped raise money for The Sick Kids Foundation.

Sandra had spent two years in hospital in Edinburgh as a child after being run over by a bus when she was four and so the funds raised were donated to The Sick Kids Foundation, which supports ill children and their parents.

The sale of baked and crafted goods, a tombola, with prizes supplied by local businesses, and generous donations from firms including Diageo and Bank of Scotland helped raise the £4200 sum.

Daughter Tracy Clyne said she was flabbergasted by the response and thanked those involved.

She said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed and delighted. I’m amazed by the public support. I’d just like to thank everybody for turning up and spending money, and local businesses for donating.”