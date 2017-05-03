Gearing up for Kinghorn Gala

Kinghorn is preparing for the busiest week on its social calendar – Kinghorn Gala Week.

With the Royal party in place and the events programme finalised, it’s all systems go for the celebrations which will be on a Wild West theme.

The week kicks off on June 4 with the crowning of the royals in Kinghorn Parish Church at 10.30am and a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial. In the afternoon there’s family fun with inflatables in the community centre and a buckin’ bronco ride.

This will be followed by a week full of fun with beach games, children’s parties and competitions, including the eagerly-awaited Kinghorn’s Got Talent, quiz and karaoke sessions and much more.

It will culminate with the Wild Wild West Parade through the town on Saturday, June 10. Everyone taking part should meet at Park Place at 10am for the costume judging. The parade starts at 10.30am and will wind its way through the town, finishing at the Community Centre.

There will then be an afternoon of sports in the community centre, followed by a Gala Wild West Hoe-Down with disco at night.

Elaine Moncur, gala chairman, said: “We’re delighted with the theme chosen by the children of Kinghorn for this year’s Gala and the committee has worked hard to pull together a fantastic programme of Wild West themed events.

“We hope everyone will come along, get involved and join in the fun throughout the week. Last year’s parade was a great success and we hope that this one will be even bigger and bolder.”