The committee of Glenrothes & District Dog Training Club, which meets on Mondays in Collydean Community Centre, donated £300 of club funds to Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease, plus a further £300 of dog beds and food to Second Chance Kennels in Thornton.

Len King, club president/ head trainer, is pictured with Vicky Litster of Second Chance Kennels, and Sarah Neatham (4), the club’s youngest dog handler.