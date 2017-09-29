Glasvegas set for Leven gig

Glasvegas are heading back to Fife for a gig at a new venue.

Leven’s newest club, Truth, plays host to the acclaimed Scottish band on Friday.

Glasvegas are no strangers to Fife, having played several venues over the years – including an early gig at the Greenside in Leslie, as well as Dunfermline and what is now Society in Kirkcaldy.

Formed in 2003, their debut album was a c ritical and commercial hit, producing several classic songs, including Go Square Go.

The band has continued to record and tour, supported a a strong, loyal fan base – they have played across Europe and into North America on a regular basis.

This will be their debut gig at the new club in Leven where they are supported by Oskar Braves. a five-piece band from Fife.