Glenrothes slimmer up for national award

A woman who lost almost four stone in 18 months will compete for nationwide slimming award.

Jenna Martin Leitch (31) has gone from 15 stone to 11 stone 2lb and was named Glenrothes Salvation Army Slimming World Woman of the Year for her achievement.

She has since been chosen to represent Salvation Army Hall’s Slimming World group in the Slimming World Woman of the Year 2017 competition, which aims to find the most inspiring female slimmer.

Jenna has dropped from a size 20 an eight and says losing weight has made a huge difference.

“When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have.

“Losing the weight has made such a big difference – it’s changed my life.

“My health is better, I have more energy and I’m much happier now – I definitely feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Jenna joined Slimming World in March 2016 and lost 7lbs in just the first week.

She added: “I feel like a different woman to the person who walked into Slimming World 18 months ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing members in our group.”

Jean MacDonald, who runs the Salvation Army group, said she was proud of Jenna.

“She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Glenrothes to change their lives in the same way.”

The Salvation Army Slimming World group is held every Monday at 9.30am, 11.30am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm at the Salvation Army Hall, Caskieberran. To join or find out more call Jean on 07850229799.