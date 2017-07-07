Great gigs Backstage ... at the Green Hotel

Backstage at the Green Hotel’s autumn programme is shaping up to give us some great names in live music later this year.

It all started in 1999 with a single gig from Dave Kelly and it just grew from there.

Ben Poole singer/songwriter

The much-loved venue has welcomed the likes of Big Brother and The Holding Company, Fairport Convention, John Hammond, KT Tunstall, Long John Baldry, Ricky Ross

and Curved Air to name but a few over the years.

With some big names making their way to Fife from 60s legends the Strabs and Andy Fairweather Low to some of the best tribute acts around in the forms of Creedance Clearwater Review, Roxy Magic and Hotel California, this autumn is shaping up to be one of the best yet...

The man at the helm of Backstage at the Green, David Mundell is looking forward to the year ahead.

Mary Coughlan, Irish jazz & blues singer

He said: “Yes I’m happy with the Autumn and Winter Programme that we have booked for Backstage at the Green for this year.

“We have booked a wide range of genres including rock, progressive, singer songwriter, folk rock, folk and quality tributes.

“There are a few that are promising to be memorable shows. Andy Fairweather Low and his Band are brilliant and will be a sell out as usual. John Illsley and his Band will also be a great gig.

“He was a founder member of Dire Straits and he even has Robbie McIntosh in his Band. 80 per cent of his set will be Dire Straits songs. Roxy Magic (right) are a Tribute for Roxy Music and were incredible. They have an endorsement from Brian Ferry himself!”

And is there anyone that he would like to see take to the Green Hotel’s stage?

“Over the years we have been very lucky with some of the Artists who have graced our stage.

“From Rolling Stone Mick Taylor, Jefferson Starship with Paul Kantner and Gallagher & Lyle. Paul McCartney would be a good shout as well as Ray Davies!”

For more details about upcoming shows, visit www.mundellmusic.com/venue-backstage-at-the-green/