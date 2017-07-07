Great music at the Fringe

A full programme of live music lies hidden within the mighty Edinburgh Fringe line up for this August.

Firstly tribute acts like Allman Brothers Band Appreciation have FIVE shows from Aug 13 at Stramash, Blues Brothers Live at C Venue Aug 2 – 28, Monty Cotton is A Boy Named Cash from Aug 14 at The Space Niddry St, the Carole King Story, Joni Mitchell Story and James Taylor Story are at Space Symposium from Aug 4, Blondie tribute are supported by Absolute Jam at La Belle Angele on Aug 5 then a Pretenders tribute at Liquid Room Aug 27,

Kirkcaldy based Elsa-Jean McTaggart (pictured below) has the Eva Cassidy Story alternating with her own Sounds Of Scotland at the Space Symposium Hall from Aug 4, Aki Remally becomes Hendrix and Me at the Jazz Bar while The Katet play Stevie Wonder at the same venue. Many artists have just one show like Archie Fisher at Acoustic Music Centre Aug 20, Kathryn Williams joins Chris Difford from Squeeze at Queens Hall Aug 2, Inverkeithing Big Band at 13 George St Aug 27 and Karine Polwart Trio play Queens Hall Aug 9. 12 piece Blueswater have blues shows all over the city, and Richard Michael plays the Complete History of Jazz Piano in three nights at artSpace@StMarks.

Finally, Dean Friedman returns to Sweet Grassmarket from Aug 9 and Lights Out By Nine play Jazz bar on Aug 4 & 12.