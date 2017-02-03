Green screen for the environment at Fife film festival

A Fife film festival which highlights environmental issues is returning for its fourth year with its strongest line-up to date.

The St Andrews Green Film Festival will host five films over four evenings at the Byre Theatre between Thursday to Sunday, February 9-12.

The festival is run by students at Transition UStA and Connor Turner, a fourth year Geography student, who helps publicise the event, said: “Transition is a purely external organisation and is self-funded.”

The only environmental film festival of its kind in Scotland, the event brings the St Andrews community together to be educated, entertained and inspired by some unique takes on the most pressing environmental issues.

This year the festival will again extend itself beyond just a series of film screenings. There will be notable speakers arranged for after the viewing each evening to help explain and put into context the messages from the films.

In addition, on Monday, February 13, a panel discussion will be held, entitled The Environmental Implications of Brexit.

The not-for-profit festival kicks off with the film My Stuff, an entertaining exploration of consumer culture.

It will be followed by Can You Dig This following four unlikely gardeners in gang-heartland South Central Los Angeles; a special double bill night on Saturday showing Billions in Change and Rock the Boat and finishing in the Bolivian Andes, with the documentary Pachamama exploring a human story behind climate change.

Films begin every evening at 6pm and cost £5 or £4 for a concession (or £18 / £15 for all four evenings).

For more information on the event, visit the Byre website at www.byretheatre.com, or the Facebook page St Andrews Green Film Festival.