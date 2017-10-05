Hello Mr Mackenzie - Martin Metcalfe is back

It took a quarter of a century for former Goodbye Mr Mackenzie front man Martin Metcalfe to play in Kirkcaldy, but now he’s making a second appearance in the Lang Toun in a matter of months.

It took a quarter of a century for former Goodbye Mr Mackenzie front man Martin Metcalfe to play in Kirkcaldy, but now he’s making a second appearance in the Lang Toun in a matter of months.

His band The Filthy Tongues played the Windsor Hotel in May and he’s heading back to the same venue – once again courtesy of promoters Filthy At 50 – to play a solo gig with his band the Fornicators.

“The gig in May was shockingly good,” he said, “bizarrely we hadn’t been to Kirkcaldy since around 1989/90 when we played with Goodbye Mr Mackenzie so it was really good to be back.”

The Filthy Tongues have been hard at work promoting their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Jacob’s Ladder’, but Martin says the Fornicators is a chance to let loose.

He said:“This is just Martin Metcalfe solo. It’s me playing a lot of old of old back catalogue material, so if people were fans of the Mackenzies or Angelfish, or even Isa & The Filthy Tongues, then I do songs from the whole shebang.

“We haven’t played a ton over the last 20 years so it’s not like I’m David Bowie getting completely fed up of playing the same songs a thousand times.

“Mostly we find that people are singing along with the songs so it’s a nice feeling to be in of old back catalogue material, so if people were fans of the Mackenzies or Angelfish, or even Isa & The Filthy Tongues, then I do songs from the whole shebang.

“We haven’t played a ton over the last 20 years so it’s not like I’m David Bowie getting completely fed up of playing the same songs a thousand times.

“Mostly we find that people are singing along with the songs so it’s a nice feeling to be in “the middle of that.”

Having been out of the public eye for a while, Martin is now busier than ever. A recent Fornicators gig was recorded for a live release and he has co-written four songs on the comeback album from Fife legends the Skids.

“That was fantastic, as well as being able to get free tickets to Skids gigs!”

Martin Metcalfe and The Fornicators are playing the Windsor Hotel on October 13.

Tickets are £10 from the venue or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk.