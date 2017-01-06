Help make a fairer Fife by volunteering in 2017

After the festivities of Chrismas and seeing in the New Year, it’s time to look ahead to 2017 and make resolutions for the rest of the year.

Wherever you life in the Kingdom, there is a volunteering opportunity near you. And that doesn’t mean serving tea in day centre or working in a local charity shop.

These are, of course, great options, but there is a vast array of other interesting roles available right across the region.

Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) maintains the largest database of volunteering opportunities in Fife and can help you find the perfect one.

Statistics from the Scottish Household Survey released last year showed that an estimated 64,000 Fifers volunteer formally through an organisation or group.

Kenny Murphy, FVA chief executive, is leading a partnership to help create a fairer Fife. He believes that increasing the number of volunteers in local communities can help make this happen.

He said: “In Fife, more than 80,000 people have given their time freely to organisations in the past. While this statistic is impressive, charities, community groups and social enterprises are always looking for extra help from the community to deliver their services.

“Whether you’re looking to improve your health, become more active, gain some valuable work experience or simply put a couple of spare hours to good use, there are opportunities out there.”

For more information about volunteering, visit www.fifevoluntaryaction.org.uk.