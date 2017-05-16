Hold the front page ... newspaper office becomes a café

A former Fife newspaper office is enjoying a new lease of life as an eaterie.

The Cupar-based Fife Herald – part of the Fife Free Press Group – occupied the historic premises in the town’s George Inn Pend until re-locating its editorial operation to the Granary Business Centre last year.

Now the building has re-opened as The Press Café–Bistro in a nod to its former incarnation.

It’s run by brothers Grant and Paul Hughes, formerly of the Kingarroch Inn, Craigrothie, and is open for coffees, snacks, lunches and evening meals.

The building is thought to have begun life as a cow byre and was carefully modernised when it was taken over by the Fife Herald in 2008 to expose its original stonework.

The brothers have retained its considerable character and added outdoor seating in the pend.