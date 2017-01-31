Honey G heads to Kirkcaldy

Honey G, star of XFactor, is coming to Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The rapper, who divided the competition’s fans, is at Kitty’s on Saturday night.

Honey G was undoubtedly among the most high profile, and talked about acts, in recent years, as she made it all the way to the judges’ house with the backing of celebrity judge Sharon Osbourne.

The 35-year old wannabe rapper from north London is now hitting the club scene for a host of personal appearances, and her schedule brings her to the Lang Toun this weekend.

Full details on Kitty’s Facebook page.