How does your garden grow?

Time is running out for green-fingered people in the Cupar area who’d like to enter Cupar Flower Show’s annual garden competition.

Entries close this Saturday, July 15, for the competition, which is open to amateur gardeners in Cupar and within a seven-mile radius.

Sponsored by Couper Carpets, it includes classes for flower and vegetable gardens, cottage gardens and even hanging baskets.

Judge Alastair Bernard will be carrying out his duties next weekend, July 22, and is looking for a neat tidy garden, variety and quality of the plants.

For details on how to enter, contact Cupar Flower Show secretary Wanda Wheelans on 01334 654648 or visit www.cuparflowershow.co.uk