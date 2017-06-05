Hundreds attend Chariots of Fife race in St Andrews

The sun shone as more than 600 runners dressed in white took to West Sands in St Andrews on Sunday to recreate the famous scene from the Film, Chariots of Fire.

The race, the biggest of its kind to date, was all part of efforts to raise money for the Worldwide Cancer Research charity.

Runners at the start of the 5k Chariots of Fire race.

Now in its seventh year, the event has already raised over £18,000 for the charity and always proves a big draw for locals with hundreds of spectators on the beach to cheer the runners home.

First male across the finishing line was Bartek Osior with a time of 16 minutes 43 seconds, 29 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger.

First female to hit the tape was Katie Jones with a finishing tome of 20 minutes 15 seconds.

Race winner Bartek Osior who finished with a time of 16 min 43 sec.