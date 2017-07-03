Hundreds enjoy gala fun

Hundreds turned out to enjoy an afternoon of warm weather and fun at the East Wemyss Gala.

The event was kicked off at 11.45am with the Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band leading a parade through the town.

Pupils from the school and the gala lad and lass, Kenzie Hanley and Chelsie Mayes, followed.

The pair were joined by their attendants, Sam Spiers, Lauren Christie, Isla Connelly and Ellie Dunsire.

The gala was officially opened by David Torrance MSP, kicking off an afternoon of fun.

Isabell Henry, secretary of the gala committee, said: “It was brilliant. It was a fabulous day and the rain stayed off. There was a great turn out.”

There were rides and stalls, with bungee trampolines, bouncy castles and more keeping the children entertained.

Hundreds enjoyed the attractions and watched the entertainment provided by a variety of dance, gymnastics and cheerleading groups.

Isabell thanked Mr Torrance, Fife Council and local shops for all their help putting on the event and everyone else who had a hand in organising a successful gala.