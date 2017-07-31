Hundreds turn out for Kelpies ceremony

Have your say

Hundreds took advantage of the great weather on Saturday morning to enjoy the Kelpie Maquettes official unveiling ceremony in St Andrews.

The proceedings started at 10.30am as Pixie, a Clydesdale horse, led a parade through the town.

Starting at the castle, the parade, which included the St Andrews Pipe Band and local children who wore Kelpie masks, proceeded along the Scores, before arriving at the Bruce Embankment, behind the British Golf Museum.

The pipe band then performed for the crowd, as other visitors took pictures of Pixie, who stood between the three-metre tall maquettes.

Poet Jim Carruth read a poem about the Kelpies, before sculptor Andy Scott, who constructed the Kelpies, spoke about their creation and the inspiration behind them.

Following the ceremony, there were plenty of events to keep everyone entertained.

There was a ceilidh and performances from the pipe band and folk band Moss and Lichens, as well as stalls and games.

All of the money raised on the day went towards winter lighting for St Andrews.