Initiative for bereaved dog owners is a UK first

Dog owners who have ever had to experience the passing of their beloved best friend will know how difficult and emotional it can be.

That’s why this week sees the launch of the very first Dog Remembrance Month, which offers support to bereaved owners and helps them celebrate their cherished pet’s life.

The month will comprise a series of events that begin this Tuesday, April 4, with a bereavement coffee morning in Sean’s Coffee Shop in Lady Wynd, Cupar.

It’s being supported by local dog sitting specialists Barking Mad NE Fife, Dundee & Angus, who aim to raise national awareness of the lack of understanding that many dogs are regarded as precious family members, leading to overwhelming grief being harmfully internalised by their owners.

Bereaved dog lovers often feel that their pain will just be dismissed and so suffer in silence.

Barking Mad founder and managing director, Lee Dancy, said: “Having experienced the heartbreak of having to say goodbye to our lovely Dalmatian, Bronte, I understand all too well that losing a dog can be devastating.

“I was very lucky to have a large network of dog lovers fantastic at providing their support. I am aware that sadly not everyone has this comfort and guidance.

“We’re encouraging local communities of dog lovers to access the support and understanding that many crave.”

Throughout the month there’ll be a series of coffee mornings and it’s hoped the campaign will culminate in a remembrance walk along the West Sands beach, St Andrews, on April 29.

Brad Eggleston, who runs Barking Mad NE Fife, Dundee and Angus, said: “The bond between you and your dog is unique and National Dog Remembrance Month aims to celebrate this.

“Contributors are asked to share photographs and stories about their loved ones in an environment where they can be understood and receive compassion.

“The launch of #DogRemembranceMonth is the first phase in a mission to provide a resource, where visitors can talk to those who have lived through the same experience and be non-judgemental.” www.barkingmad.uk.com