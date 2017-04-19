Is it you? Kirkcaldy wins £3 million postcode lottery prize

The People’s Postcode Lottery has announced that lucky residents in Kirkcaldy won a whopping £3million.

The organisation has been contacting all players in the KY2 6 postcode area to announce they have won a slice of the prize - the question is, which street has won the lion’s share?

On Saturday, April 29, all winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy to find out how much they’ve won. The full winning postcode will also be revealed at the event.

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said she couldn’t wait to meet Kirkcaldy’s lucky winners: “I’m delighted to be heading to Scotland again later this month for another Postcode Millions event. “Players in Kirkcaldy should be getting excited, as I have lots of cheques to hand out, just in time for summer!”

With 30 per cent of funds going to good causes across Great Britain and internationally, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have so far raised over £190 million for charities and good causes.

One of the many projects nearby to this month’s winning postcode that has received funding from our players is Greener Kirkcaldy, which received £17,197 last year for their Community Food Hub pilot project.

