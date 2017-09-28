It’s playtime in Burntisland

A sterling effort by the people of Burntisland has resulted in the improvement and refurbishment of not one but two of the town’s playparks.

Locals rallied round to help mum Claire Campbell in her campaign to introduce disabled-friendly play equipment at the Links playpark to allow children with additional needs to play alongside their peers.

Then a further fundraising effort to help completely refurbish the nearby Spider Park also drew huge support from groups in the town, enabling new equipment to be bought and installed.

On Friday both facilities were officially opened to the public in a ceremony involving all those who helped make them happen.

Claire Campbell started the inclusive playpark with former Burntisland councillor George Kay to help realise her dream of her daughter Megan being able to play alongside her friends at the park.

She said: “It was great to see the sign unveiled – it looks amazing and gives recognition to everyone’s hard work.

“It means a lot to the kids in Burntisland as well as visitors, as we now have a beautiful park that truly has something for everyone. Megan is extremely excited to be able to join in with her friends which is fantastic to see. It makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“Without all the support and encouragement from George Kay and the community it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Councillor Gordon Langlands added: “This shows what a community can do in austere times when it works with the Community Council and Fife Council.

“Over £150k was raised to enhance and replace equipment at our popular playparks on the Links which was a fantastic effort.”