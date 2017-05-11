It will be a jungle out there but it’s in the name of a good cause

Very few people these days have not been personally affected, in some way, by a cancer diagnosis.

For Lorraine Powell her mum is the motivation and inspiration for taking part in this year’s MoonWalk Scotland.

Kirkcaldy businesswoman Christine Cunningham-Smith is also taking part in Moonwalk Scotland next month. (Pic: George McLuskie)

The 55-year-old will be walking the Half Moon – a 13.1 mile half marathon round the streets of our capital city next month – to help raise funds for breast cancer care and research.

Famous for its trademark decorated bras, the charity behind the fundraiser, Walk the Walk, is urging women, men and youngsters to unleash their inner Tarzan, Jane or Mowgli by taking on 2017’s jungle safari-themed event overnight on Saturday, June 10.

It is the first time Lorraine has participated but raising as much money as possible for the breast cancer charity is a cause very close to her heart.

Explaining why, the hairdresser from Windygates said: “In July 2015 my mum, June Webster, went for a routine mammogram which showed that she had breast cancer.

Christine will be taking part with her team The Bare Necess-titties! (Pic: George McLuskie)

“She had surgery on the affected area and then reconstructive surgery at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.”

Lorraine won’t be alone on the walk as she’s signed up a whole team to join her, collectively known as the Davies Dream Girls.

Joining the mum-of-two on the MoonWalk is her daughter Sula (20), her friend Elaine Davies, her son Zane (24), his girlfriend and other friends.

Lorraine said: “It was Elaine who suggested we take on The MoonWalk – we had been talking about ways to continue raising money for cancer charities this year.

“I was already aware of the event as lots of my clients have done it.

“I wanted to sign up, not only for my mum but also for Elaine’s husband, Steve, who died in January from prostate cancer, as well as everyone else who has been affected by this disease.”

She continued: “I feel every little helps for this cause.

“Without public funding we wouldn’t be as advanced in research and treatments as we currently are.

“Routine mammograms are a must – if you notice any little difference on your body my advice would be to get it checked out as soon as possible, like my mum did.”

So far Lorraine has raised more than £500 but she’d be delighted to reach her new target of £1000.

While it’s her first MoonWalk, it isn’t the first time she has supported a breast cancer charity.

Two years ago, Lorraine, her husband Glen and Sula raised £8000 for Breast Cancer Now by holding a Pink Saturday.

Lorraine and Elaine have also raised more than £4500 for Prostate Cancer charities and Breast Cancer Now.

She added: “People should try to do these walks as it opens your eyes to what others are going through or have already been through.”

To support the team visit https://moonwalkscotland2017.everydayhero.com/uk/davies-dream-girls

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy businesswoman Christine Cunningham-Smith and a team of friends who supported her through her treatment are taking part in MoonWalk Scotland for a second time.

The team did the 13.1 Half Moon in 2014 but Christine, who owns Bliss Beauty, has challenged them all this year – spurring everyone on to try the Full Moon.

In line with the jungle safari-inspired theme, they are calling themselves The Bare Necess-titties.

In August 2013 Christine felt a lump in her breast and immediately contacted her GP for an appointment.

She subsequently had a mammogram, an ultrasound scan and biopsy which revealed four small tumours – two in each breast.

Christine (44) had a lumpectomy and endured four weeks of radiotherapy treatment.

She said: “I didn’t check myself very often – I was just lucky to find it when I did.

“It’s so important for women to check themselves regularly as early diagnosis is key to the survival success rate.

“While I was having my radiotherapy treatment at the Western in Edinburgh, I was shown round the newly refurbished mammography unit which was paid for by funds from Walk the Walk.

“The charity also paid for a new breast ward.”

Through generous donations, Christine’s team raised just over £6000 in 2014. She later took part in the Pink Ribbonwalk which supports people living with breast cancer. This year, she is hoping to raise £2000.

Christine added: “I’m looking forward to doing the MoonWalk again. The atmosphere is amazing.”

To support Christine and her team visit https://moonwalkscotland2017.everydayhero.com/uk/christine-9#/?_k=vwqrtd.

Walk the Walk or volunteer

Nina Barough set up and leads the grant-making breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

She said: “As the 12th MoonWalk Scotland approaches I am passionate about encouraging everybody to join us. We have a challenge to suit everyone.”

The 2017 MoonWalk Scotland includes the New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles), Full Moon (26.2 miles) and Over The Moon (52.4 miles). An army of 1000 volunteers are also being recruited now.

The first MoonWalk took place in London in 1998.

Walk the Walk has so far raised more than £113 million – £19.6 million in Scotland alone. Visit www.walkthewalk.org.