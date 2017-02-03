Jannettas scoops another top award

A world famous café and ice cream parlour in St Andrews has received VisitScotland’s Taste Our Best award in recognition of its use of quality Scottish produce.

Jannettas Gelateria Café was honoured for the quality and provenance of its food and drink.

The café, which underwent a large scale renovation in 2015, was commended for its menu which boasts some of the best produce available in the region.

A fixture in the Fife town for over 100 years, the family business was opened by Bennett Jannetta in 1908 and is now run by great granddaughter, Nicola and her husband Owen.

While the café celebrates and embraces its Italian roots, it strives to ensure that products are locally sourced and Fife-grown where possible, including ingredients for its world renowned and award winning ice cream.

Taste Our Best, a joint initiative between VisitScotland and the Scottish Government is designed to recognise businesses including hotels, restaurants, cafes, takeaways, visitor attractions and B&Bs that not only offer a quality food and drink experience, but include and promote Scottish produce on their menus, giving consumers more choice.

The scheme provides businesses with an assessment of their food provision and their menu by qualified assessors, with those meeting the necessary criteria gaining the award.

Owen and Nicola Hazel, owners, said: “When we undertook our refurbishment not only was it a chance to change the look and feel of the business but also to create a new and exciting menu, which closely considered the seasonality and provenance of the food we sourced, used and produced.

‘‘We believe not only that it will enhance our customer’s experience, but it will also give us a fantastic platform to source and select from great Scottish food and drink producers within Fife and beyond.

“We were delighted when VisitScotland recognised this and awarded us with the Taste Our Best accreditation. It has taken a great deal of hard work and time but we are chuffed to bits to have received this recognition.”

Manuela Calchini, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Jannettas has become an institution in St Andrews over the years with a trip to the famous ice cream parlor and café on South Street a real highlight for any visitor to the town.

“A true family business, it has shown a great commitment to the quality of its menu and the use of local ingredients within it.’’