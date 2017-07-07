KAOS all set to don a Top Hat ...

Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) held the final rehearsal before the summer break for its current production ‘Top Hat’ recently.

The session included a presentation of long service awards to members for dedicated service totalling 170 years!

Mike Pendlowski, from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA), presented the awards and Harry Kerr, honorary president of KAOS, presented Cathy Endeacott with a Life Membership for KAOS.

The NODA awards are for service to Amateur Theatre and therefore include service to other companies including Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan, Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre as well as KAOS.

The picture shows, from left: Cathy Endeacott, president; Harry Kerr; Sally Haldane (40 years); Joanna Clark (15 years); Mike Pendlowski (NODA representative for Fife); Iain Rowbotham (25 years); Katy Lloyd (30 years); Erin Sammutt (10 years); Megan McGeachie (15 years) and Michael McFarlane (35 years).