Keep those stamps and make your Christmas wishes go further this year

Scotland’s leading children’s charity is asking the people of Fife to make their goodwill go a little further with a simple stamp collection.

Barnardo’s Scotland has teamed up with Citadel Stamps to raise money for the vulnerable children, young people and families the charity supports.

They are appealing to Fifers to hold on to their used stamps – clipping around the stamps leaving 10-20mm of envelope paper – and send them to the charity.

Deborah Grossman, regional fundraising manager, said: “We often get more post than ever during this festive period and this is a powerful but simple initiative to allow the magic of Christmas to spread that little bit further to help children throughout the country. This impending new year is often a time where we set ourselves new goals, and collecting and posting in used stamps for Barnardo’s Scotland is an easy one to add to the list – that you can actually easily stick to.”

Send your stamps freepost to Barnardo’s Stamp Appeal, PO BOX 6107, Stromness, KW16 9AB.