Kelpies arrive in Fife

The Kelpie Maquettes – three-metre high versions of their famous namesakes – arrived in Fife this morning.

The striking sculptures were lowered into place on the Bruce Embankment in St Andrews, next to the British Golf Museum.

They will be officially unveiled at a ceremony on Saturday, attended by the sculpture Andy Scott who created the giant Kelpies, which have become a major attraction at their Helix park home near Falkirk.

Andy, who has worked on around 80 different art projects around the UK, will speak about the creation of the sculptures and the mechanics of their construction.

He will be joined by Jim Carruth, who has been described as Scotland’s leading rural poet – it was one of his poems which inspired Andy to create the now iconic giant Kelpies.

The unveiling at 11am will follow a Kelpies Carnival Day parade, which will set off from the Castle at 10.30am.

The maquettes will be unveiled on Saturday. (Pic: British Golf Museum)

It will be led by the St Andrews Pipe Band.