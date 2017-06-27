Ken Dodd brings his Happiness tour to Fife

The Alhambra Theatre hosts a true showbiz legend this weekend when Sir Ken Dodd takes to the stage on Sunday.

More than sixty years in the business, and still going strong, Doddy is the latest big name to play the Dunfermline venue.

His ‘Happiness Show’ has taken him, and his famous tickle sticks, to theatres across the UK for nights rich with laughter.

Now aged 89, Doddy is still full of life on stage – his shows span several hours, each one of them packed with so many gags it’s impossible to keep count.

Arguably one of the UK’s true national treasures, he clocks up thousands of miles every year touring, and is much loved by his audiences.

The man from Knotty Ash has gained a huge raft of awards and accolades over the decades.

He worked on a semi-professional basis for many years to supplement his earnings as a salesman ‘on the knocker’ in Liverpool. He had his own van and sold household goods around Liverpool housing estates.

He made his professional debut at the Empire Theatre, Nottingham in September 1954 and right from the start loved ‘daft’ billing! Early in his career he was described on show bills as: Professor Yaffle Chucklebutty – Operatic Tenor and Sausage Knotter’!

He created his famous Diddymen who have featured in his stage and television shows, as well as in comics and even board games – a generation of Fifers will instantly remember names such as Dickie Mint, Mick The Marmaliser and The Hon Nigel Ponsonby Smallpiece.

In 1965 his ballad ‘Tears’ reached No.1 in the charts and stayed there for six weeks. It remains one of the best selling records of all time.

He made his debut at the London Palladium in 1965, and he has his own ‘Giggle Map’ of Britain which tells him what makes people laugh in different parts of the country.

Dodd was awarded the OBE in 1982 and knighted in the most recent New Year Honours.

In 2001 he was made a Freeman Of The City of Liverpool.

Sir Ken Dodd is at the Alhambra Theatre on Sunday, July 2.

Ticket details from Alhambra