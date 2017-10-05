Kinross gig for ex-Whitesnake guitarist Micky Moody

One of Britain’s guitar greats is heading to Kinross for a live show.

The name of Micky Moody will be instantly recognisable to any fan of rock band, Whitesnake.

Led by ex-Deep Purple vocalist, David Coverdale, they were one of THE big names of the 1980s and 90s.

Moody was part of the original line-up which many fans also consider as the definitive one too – it also included his guitar partner Bernie Marsden, Iain Paice, Neil Murray and Jon Lord.

They recorded albums such as ‘Ready And Willing’ and enjoyed a huge following.

Moody has also played with a number of bands, including Juicy Lucy, Snafu, Frankie Miller’s Full House, Roger Chapman and the Shortlist, The Moody Marsden Band, and Whitesnake off-shoot, The Company of Snakes.

Moody is also a busy session musician.

He is at the Green Hotel, Kinross on Friday, October 20 in the company of songwriting partner, Ali Maas.

They are touring to promote their new album, Black And Chrome, which was launched last month.

Their musical influences are tinged with rock, blues, soul, Americana and swampy rhythms.

Whitesnake fans of a certain vintage will certainly be keen to catch up with one of their old favourites, and they can do so pretty much on their doorstep as he hits the Green Hotel.

Ticket details from www.mundellmusic.com