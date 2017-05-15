Knitted Fife child’s toy set to begin a new chapter

A small knitted figure who has become a bit of a celebrity in his home town of Burntisland, is about to have his adventures published in a new book.

Scgoli, the creation of Morag Douglas, owner of The Star pub in the town and her two friends Margaret Iwa and Fiona McLeod, who all attend a social knitting group on a Thursday night in the pub, was created after the women had a chance coversation about childhood toys that are no longer around.

They came up with the idea to knit an updated Scottish version of an old favourite, and Scgoli was born around two years ago.

The nine inch high blue figure, complete with ginger curly hair and wearing a kilt, soon had his own Facebook page, recording his adventures as he travelled to countries around the world, taken on exotic and not so exotic trips by regulars in The Star.

Scgoli, who hails from a small village on the town’s Binn Hill, was then joined by his dad and Granny who have also been attracting publicity in and around the town.

And what started out as a bit of a hobby has now developed into a business, with Scgoli about to have a book introducing him and his family published on June 1.

Morag (47), explained: “Scgoli came about after a few glasses of wine at our knitting group when we were chatting about the toys we used to have in our childhood.

“When we first created him little did we know that he would become such a hit, and now whenever people from the pub are going on a trip or on holiday they will take him and sometimes his family too along with them.

“He has been all over the world, from Monte Carlo to the Highlands of Scotland to visit his relatives.”

And Morag’s daughter Alison (11), was also instrumental in helping come up with the plot lines for the book, giving her advice from a child’s point of view.

Margaret (69), a retired admin manager, added: “We wrote the story about a year ago for a bit of fun and sent an email to a publisher we knew who used to live in Burntisland.

“The email went to her spam folder so she didn’t get back in touch for a while, but when she did she said she was interested in publishing our book, and it’s due out next month.”

The book, aimed at children aged 5-8 years, will be available from Black Wolf Edition and Publishing Ltd. on June 1, priced £12, and Waterstones in Kirkcaldy will also be stocking it.

The ladies also plan to hold a launch at Burntisland Primary with the local children.

Fiona (55), who works with Fife Council, added: “We hope that people will enjoy reading about Scgoli and his adventures as much as we have enjoyed creating him.”