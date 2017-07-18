Launch of Bowhouse Food Festival in Fife

The countdown is on to a new food festival in north-east Fife this weekend.

The first Bowhouse Food Weekend in St Monans is free and runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Bowhouse Market, St Monans

Fife chefs and food and drink producers are set to take part in cooking demonstrations showcasing their favourite local ingredients.

On the menu will be a vegetarian carbonara, sea trout with mussels, and a lemon posset.

The cookery theatre, run by the hospitality and cookery team from SRUC Elmwood, will be joined by guest appearances from The Adamson and The Gothenburg Experience.

Bowhouse will also host the finest food and drink to try and buy, with options ranging from fresh produce to hot food, sweets and treats, gin and prosecco and local crafts.

Geoffrey Smeddle from the Peat Inn in St Andrews said: “The East Neuk is an exciting and diverse area for food and drink and the development of The Bowhouse is exactly what is needed to connect our local producers with local (and hopefully not so local!) food lovers.”

Toby Anstruther, founding member of Food from Fife added: “This new initiative aims to replace a missing link in the food chain from farmer to consumer by providing dedicated space for producers as well as a large, covered market where food makers and growers can showcase their produce.”

Support for the event has come from Stephen Gethins MP.

He said the venture will provide a showcase for the very best produce from local farms, independent food producers and East Neuk coastline.

Mr Gethins said: “Bowhouse is a great idea, bringing local food producers closer to their customers and providing a fantastic showcase for the very best local produce all under one roof.

‘‘ It’s great to see everyone working together from farmers and other food producers to the team at SRUC Elmwood, Food from Fife and Fife Farmers’ Markets as well as many locally-based independent businesses.

‘‘Bowhouse will be a real asset to the area and hopefully encourage many visitors to come along and appreciate all that North East Fife has to offer.”

Bowhouse Food Weekend will take place from 10am to 4pm