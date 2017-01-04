Leven ATC celebrates 75th anniversary

The 1370 (Leven) Sqn Air Training Corps (ATC) celebrated their 75th anniversary last year.

To mark the occasion the squadron held an anniversary evening and hosted a number of distinguished guests. Staff and cadets were joined by wing headquarters staff and the Lord Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour.

The event tied in with an award ceremony, with this one the first held by new Officer in Charge Sergeant Kevin Jamieson.

The ATC was formed on February 5, 1941, during World War 2, to train future aviators.