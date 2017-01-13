Leven technician wins award

A former Fife College apprentice has been named the Automotive Apprentice of the Year.

Thomas Kellock (22), from Leven, was awarded the title at an event held in memory of former lecturer Brian Inches.

Thomas completed his apprenticeship a couple of months ago and has since started working at as a technician at Pentland Landrover in Cupar.

He was presented with the Brian Inches Memorial Plaque by Brian’s wife Julie at the event held at the Stenton Campus in Glenrothes.

The memorial was set up five years ago after Brian, aged 46, died of heart failure.

Julie said: “His background had always been in the motor industry and he loved passing his knowledge on to others – he saw their potential and was keen to help them learn and do things right.

“I feel honoured that the college makes this award each year which helps to keep Brian’s memory alive.”