Maggie’s Fife launches 2017 ladies’ lunch

The countdown is on to Maggie’s Fife’s annual ladies lunch.

‘Cocktails in May’ is the theme of the 2017 fundraising event which takes place at on Sunday, May 14 at the five star Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.

Fred Macaulay returns to host Maggie's Fife's 2017 ladies' lunch

Popular stand-up comedian and broadcaster, Fred MacAulay, returns as host with Fife’s outstanding band, The Soul Kings again providing the music.

The ladies’ lunch has established itself as one of Maggie’s Fife’s major fundraisers – last year’s showcase event raised over £25,000.

It is organised by the centre’s fundraising board members Pamela Stevenson and, Mairead Stewart with Claire Heaton, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Fife.

The theme for this year’s lunch will be Cocktails in May, and each guest is invited to attend in colourful cocktail dresses for an afternoon of fun and inspiration ... and serious fundraising.

Guests can also arrive in style on a vintage bus provided by Stagecoach. It will offer pick-up points in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Leven, Glenrothes and Cupar.

Claire said: ‘’We have been overwhelmed by the ongoing support of this event.

‘’It really is a great day out with friends, family, colleagues or to entertain clients. Fred MacAulay always delivers a fun afternoon with his wit a charm and the entertainment is expected to be sensational.”

Tickets priced at £58 each include a drinks reception, three course meal with half a bottle of wine per person and coffee. Tables of ten can also be purchased for £580.

There are limited seats on each bus which can be booked on a first come first serve basis at £5.

And with demand for places very high, the organisers are stressing that reservations will be encouraged to be paid promptly.

There are also attractive corporate sponsorship opportunities available to grow your brand and align your company with a high-end charity.

Prizes are also being sought for the raffle. Contact claire.heaton@maggiescentres.org or call 07825056386.

To book your ticket email louise.duncan@maggiescentres.org, call 01592 643355 ext 2886.