Marti Pellow set for Fife gig

Marti Pellow is heading to Fife for a live gig.

The former frontman of Wet Wet Wet is booked into the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, June 9 – and tickets go on sale on Friday.

From the archives: Marti Pellow and Wet Wet Wet at the Radio 1 roadshow at Lamlash, Arran in 1992 (Pic: TSPL)

Pellow fronted the Clydebank band from 1982 until 1997, reforming again in 2004.

They enjoyed huge chart success with a string of hits and massive tours.

Pellow’s last gig with them was at Edinburgh Castle in the summer, and his 2018 tour, The Private Collection Tour, will celebrate 30 years in showbusiness.

It will be packed with his stuff from the band’s glory days as well as his solo career.

Tickets to see Pellow go on sale on Friday morning at 9.00 am. from the Alhambra’s box office on (01383) 740384/733666 or online via Ticketmaster HERE Ticketmaster