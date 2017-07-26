MayDay Festival at Fife Airport is cancelled

Plans to stage a new music festival in Glenrothes have been scrapped.

The MayDay event was scheduled to go ahead on August 13.

But organisers have pulled the plug with just weeks to go.

They said there had been ‘‘a considerable loss of confidence’’ in the event after the original date in May was put back until next month.

Refunds are now being organised for music fans who had bought tickets hoping to see a huge range of bands perform at the first event of its kind to be staged at the airport.

Headline acts included Big Country, Joel Fletcher and Kirkcaldy favourites The Shambolics, as well as a wealth of well known DJs and other attractions.

They were due to play on several stages at the site, each catering for different genres including ska, dance and rock.

Hopes were high it would become an annual event – one that would put Glenrothes back on the musical map – but now, organisers have decided to cancel.

A statement on their Facebook page said they had encountered ‘‘significant challenges’’ since unveiling their plans several months ago.

Work began on Mayday Festival in October 2016.

It was originally scheduled to go ahead in May with a capacity crowd of 2500 expected to attend.

The site layout was tweaked, and then the date re-scheduled.

The organisers stated: ‘‘Since October 2016 we have been working to deliver a new music experience for Fife.

‘‘During the planning process we have had significant challenges to overcome not uncommon for a new event.

‘‘This has caused a couple of significant lineup changes and a delay in bringing the event to the people.

‘‘We have worked hard to make sure the event was as fresh and as exciting as possible, however because of the issues, delays and changes the event has undergone, there has been a considerable loss in confidence in the event.

‘‘We are taking this opportunity to cancel the event in enough time for people to make arrangements to go to other festivals and events around the same date. ‘‘

They thanked their street teams and everyone who had backed them.

E-tickets will be automatically refunded.

Fans with paper tickets are being asked to return to their point of purchase for a refund.

Organisers say all refunds will be completed within the next 14 days.