McDermid & Rankin longlisted for crime award

Two of Fife’s leading crime writers have been shortlisted for a leading award.
Val McDermid and Ian Rankin are in the running for the McIlvanney Prize 2017 which will be unveiled at the Bloody Scotland Festival later this year.
The longlist features a total of a dozen writers.
Val McDermid’s was nominated for Out of Bounds, her 30th novel, and one set heavily in Kinross with its roots also in Fife.
It brings back Karen Pirie, her cold cases expert, in a story which throws up a DNA link from a joyriding tragedy to a 20-year old investigation.
Ian Rankin’s Rather Be The Devil was his 21st novel featuring Rebus, his famous cop, digging into another case from the past which resonates with events happening in current time ... and it also raises the spectre of his nemesis ‘Big Ger’ Cafferty once more.
Also nominated are:
Lin Anderson – None But the Dead
Chris Brookmyre – Want You Gone
Ann Cleeves – Cold Earth
Helen Fields – Perfect Remains
Claire MacLeary – Cross Purpose
Denise Mina – The Long Drop
Owen Mullen – Games People Play
Craig Robertson – Murderabilia
Craig Russell – The Quiet Death of Thomas Quaid
Jay Stringer – How to Kill Friends & Implicate People
The judges will be chaired by Lee Randall, director of Granite Noir, Susan Calman,comedian and crime fiction fan, and journalist, Craig Sisterson.
The finalists will be revealed at the beginning of September and the winner announced at the opening gala of Bloody Scotland on September 8.