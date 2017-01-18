Mystery resident nets praise for paint job

A mystery resident wielding a tin of paint and a brush has taken it upon themself to improve sports facilites for those using a Fife park.

The rusting goalposts in John Dixon Park in Markinch had been looking a little sorry for themselves of late.

But that’s all now changed thanks to one kind spirited local who has taken it upon themselves, and at their own cost, to give the steel goals a fresh lick of paint.

It’s not known whether the mystery decorator is a football fan or DIY enthusaist looking for a new project, but either way their community minded efforts have proved a huge hit with the parks users and has become the talk of the town.

“It’s a lovely gesture which a lot of people in Markinch have rightly praised even though it’s unsure who carried it out,” Angela High, chairman of the town’s community council told the Gazette.

“I’m sure its a selfless act to improve the community and certainly not done for a pat on the back.

“However it must not go without recognition, it’s very hard at time to get volunteers so for anyone to put their hands in their own pockets in such a way is commendable.”

“It’s wonderful to see, what a nice thing to do,” said one visitor to the park on hearing about the mystery paint job.

Fife Council have also praised the gesture but have urged members of the public to contact them before takingon such improvements independently of the local authority.

Jim Leitch, team manager, Parks, Streets and Open Spaces , Glenrothes Area, said: “It’s great to see members of the public getting involved in ways to improve their local communities.

“However we would advise anybody who wants to get involved in community clean up and enhancement projects to get in touch so we can work together and look at the best, and safest, way of doing things.

“We have a regular programme of maintenance for all our equipment.”

It’s not the first time that the Markinch goalposts have come under the media spotlight in recent years.

In September 2014 Fife Council faced a backlash from Markinch residents after budget cut resulted in the goals not being errected at the start of the football seasonat the park for the first time in over 60 years.