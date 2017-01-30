Name the greatest gigs ever staged in Fife!

What is the greatest gig ever staged in Fife?

That’s the challenge we are posing readers as we prepare to publish out 2017 FP100 - our annual celebration of the great and the good from the Kingdom.

The only known picture of The Beatles on stage at the Carlton Theatre, Kirkcaldy.

Over the past seven years we have chronicled the 100 greatest Fife sportsmen and women, businesses, iconic buildings, the most innovative Fifers, our top bands and produced the definitive 100 top Fifers of all time.

This year we are collating the 100 top gigs staged in Fife.

And we want your help – and your memories of great nights of live music across the generations.

What’s the one gig you were at – or even read about and wished you’d been there – in Fife that stands out in your memory?

KT Tunstall - at T in the Park 2011, Balado, Kinross

Was it The Beatles playing Kirkcaldy? Elton John at the Kinema, Dunfermline?

KT Tunstall’s intimate gig at the Inn at Lathones? The Proclaimers first ever gig with a full band at the Lochgelly Centre?

Gene Vincent at the ice rink? Snow Patrol playing the Path Tavern in Kirkcaldy?

Or is your stand out memory a live show from the dance hall days of big bands – or of seeing a band perform in a now long forgotten old haunt?

We are inviting your nominations to help shape our long list of nominees for the FP100 which will appear in this paper around the end of February.

The sole criteria for eligibility is the gig must have taken place in Fife - any venue, any time, but within the Kingdom’s boundaries.

So ... what is your all-time favourite Fife gig?

Send your nomination to us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk - put ‘FP100’ in the message subject box and then hit ‘send’!

We’d love to hear your memories of the gig, and if you have any pictures we’d be delighted to see them too!

You can also take part via our Facebook page and online at www.fifetoday.co.uk

Six of the best gigs:

The Clash, Kinema; Gene Vincent, Ice rink; Joy Division - St Andrews Uni; David Bowie, Adam Smith Theatre; Kasabian, Alhambra; Van Morrison, Craigtoun Park