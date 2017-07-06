New community garden vandalised

The creators of a new colourful community garden are appealing for information after it was vandalised less than a day after its official opening.

The Garden of Oz, in Anstruther, next to the East Neuk Centre building, was targeted overnight with some of its new installations damaged.

The garden includes a rainbow-coloured bench, an Emerald City hands-on board for youngsters to play with, and tree stump chairs, as well as two creations based on figures from the classic film.

However, the Tin Man had its head knocked off and straw was pulled from the Scarecrow.

The garden was created thanks to the efforts of Tuesday Task Force, which designed the park and raised the funds needed.

The opening was marked by appearances from ‘Toto’ and ‘Dorothy’, who donned her ruby slippers.

If you have information regarding the vandalism email Anstruther Community Council on anstruthercc@gmail.com.